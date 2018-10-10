How to spring clean your community's beaches, waterways and roadsides
In the spirit of CBC's Waves of Change project, we want to make it easy for you to get involved in cleaning up your community.
In the spirit of CBC's Waves of Change project, we want to make it easy for you to clean up your community
The waterways and roadsides of Atlantic Canada can use a little spring cleaning.
In the spirit of CBC's Waves of Change project, we want to make it easy for you to get involved.
Community groups big and small are organizing cleanups and beach sweeps. Click on the links below to locate the event nearest you. You'll also find instructions on how you can create your own event.
- Pitch-in Canada
- Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanups
- World Oceans Day events (Zoom in to see events in your community)
- Nature Conservancy of Canada
- P.E.I. roadside cleanups
- The Great Nova Scotia Pick-Me-Up
- Nova Scotia beach sweeps
If you're organizing a cleanup and would like us to help spread the word, please tell us more below. And you can also join our Waves of Change group on Facebook.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.