Common-law spouse of N.S. mass shooter charged with giving him ammunition

The common-law spouse of the man responsible for killing 22 people in April's mass shooting in Nova Scotia has been charged with providing the gunman with ammunition he used during the rampage.

However, RCMP said in a news release Friday that the three had "no prior knowledge of the gunman's actions on April 18 and 19."

Lisa Diane Banfield, 52, of Dartmouth is alleged to have unlawfully transferred .223-calibre Remington cartridges and .40-calibre Smith & Wesson cartridges between March 17 and April 18, 2020.

James Blair Banfield, 64, and Brian Brewster, 60, both of Sackville, are also facing the same charge under Section 101 of the Criminal Code.

RCMP would not comment on the relationship between Lisa Banfield and the two men. CBC News has learned the men are the older brother and brother-in-law of Lisa Banfield.

That weekend, Gabriel Wortman killed 22 neighbours, acquaintances and strangers in several communities in rural Nova Scotia.

He torched his own cottage and garage, and three other homes over a 13-hour period before being shot dead by police at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., after a lengthy search.

RCMP say the ammunition was purchased in Nova Scotia.

On Friday, Lisa Banfield's lawyer declined to comment on the charge.

The day the rampage started, Wortman and Banfield were celebrating their anniversary, according to search warrant documents.

The couple worked together and lived above Wortman's denture clinic on Portland Street in Dartmouth and spent time at the cottage they shared in Portapique.

Banfield has never spoken publicly about what happened in April.

RCMP have said the violence started when the gunman attacked and restrained her. She escaped and later told investigators she initially hid in a truck before spending hours in a wooded area in Portapique before knocking on a neighbour's door around 6 a.m., according to a summary of interviews she gave RCMP.

All three accused are scheduled to be arraigned in Dartmouth provincial court on Jan. 27.