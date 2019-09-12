Some big names are leaving Spotify in protest. But it's not that simple for some

Some big names in music are removing their songs from Spotify in protest, but some people who work in the industry say it's a stance many emerging artists can't afford to take.

The boycott against Spotify started with Canadian legends Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, followed by Crosby, Stills and Nash and musician and podcaster India Arie.

They're troubled by the service's star podcaster, Joe Rogan, who they say has spread misinformation about COVID-19 on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience.

In response, Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said Spotify would add content advisories to podcast episodes about the coronavirus, linking them to a fact-based COVID-19 hub in a "new effort to combat misinformation."

Rogan also responded by saying in an Instagram video that he was only seeking to have conversations on his podcast with people who have "differing opinions."

"I'm not trying to promote misinformation, I'm not trying to be controversial," Rogan said.

For younger artists, leaving the streaming service is a more complicated proposition.

"I think many artists, younger ones, are terrified to not be there, like that's their new business model," Séan McCann, a musician from Newfoundland and one of the founders of the band Great Big Sea, told CBC Mainstreet in Cape Breton.

"Get huge on Spotify and then we'll make money touring. Everyone's hoping touring will come back because if you're dealing in big crowds then there's still a lot of corporate money that gets dumped into that."

McCann said he pulled his music from Spotify because of how little money the service pays artists for their music.

"As an artist, it really seems really unfair when unless you have billions of streams, it doesn't translate into anything meaningful," he said.

McCann said that before he pulled his music from Spotify, he had 82,000 subscribers, which earned him a total of $640 over a year.

Legacy artists taking a stand

It's often easier for artists like Young and Mitchell to take a stand since their careers aren't in any danger, said former music industry executive Allison Outhit.

In January, Young sold 50 per cent of the publishing rights of his entire catalogue to Hipgnosis, reportedly for around $150 million.

"It's a lot harder if you are an emerging artist and your career could potentially be at risk," said Outhit, now an equity and inclusion consultant based in New Glasgow, N.S.

When asked why new hit-making Canadian artists like Justin Bieber or The Weeknd haven't joined the protest against Spotify, Outhit said she's not entirely sure.

"I think Justin Bieber is the fourth biggest streaming artist on Spotify, so it's a huge market for him," she said.

"But I do think it's interesting that these legacy artists, like Neil and Joni, they came up in the '60s where they have a bit more of a foundational relationship with the idea of political activism."

Outhit said many artists engage with the music industry by making a deal with a distributor. The distributor helps manage getting their music out into the world, including on a variety of digital and streaming platforms.

But they don't necessarily think about where their music goes from there, she said.

According to statistics, most artists aren't going to find huge audiences, regardless of the streaming service. That's because there's so much competition out in the world, said Outhit.

Artists should care where music goes

That's why it's up to the individual to decide what's best for their work and their conscience, she said.

"Am I recommending that all artists take a moral and principled approach to how they distribute their music? That's really up to them," said Outhit. "If they do want to engage with their audiences, or the world, from an ethical or moral position, they should care where their music is going."

Musicians have little power when it comes to setting streaming rates or best practices in the music industry, added Outhit.

"It would be really brilliant if there was some kind of way that, not just Nova Scotia artists, but artists from all over the world could come together to get a meaningful seat at the bargaining table so they are represented when there is major industry upheaval," she said.

"That's never been the case and it's not the case now."

