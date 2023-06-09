Sporting goods being donated to families in fire zones

Nova Scotians have rallied to collect sports equipment for those affected by the recent wildfires in the province.

More than 200 families in Hammonds Plains, Tantallon and Shelburne County have lost their homes in the last two weeks due to the fires. Many of those families have kids involved in sports.

"After the fires broke out we had about 550 players who were in the evacuated zone," said Holly LaPierre, president of Hammonds Plains minor baseball. "There are about 30 players who actually lost their homes."

LaPierre has organized a donation drive to help the young baseball players in her area who have lost their baseball gear or still don't have access to their homes to get their equipment. It didn't take long for gloves, bats and cleats to pour in.

"We've been given about 150 bats, 100 gloves, cleats, batting gloves, catcher's gear, you name it," said LaPierre. "Everything has come in."

Andre Lefebvre holds a bag of donated hockey equipment that will go to players who have lost their gear following fires that destroyed homes in Tantallon and Hammonds Plains. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Many of the donations have come in from other local baseball associations and it's just in time for some teams who are set to play their first games.

"It feels great to know that the baseball community has supported us this much," said Drue Aldous, who plays on the Hammonds Plains U14 girls team. Her family was in Saskatchewan when the fires broke out.

The Toronto Blue Jays are even expected to make a donation. LaPierre said she is not surprised by the outpouring of support from other teams.

"We may be enemies on the field but we are friends off of it."

LaPierre said any extra donated equipment will be added to the gear that the Hammonds Plains group normally sends to Cuba after each season.

'Unbelievable' support

Baseball isn't the only sport getting a shot in the arm through donations. Many young hockey players live in the Hammonds Plains/Tantallon area.

"We're just trying to get the kids some hockey gear," said Andre Lefebvre of the Bedford Minor Hockey Association.

Lefebvre has coached many high level minor hockey teams and has lots of contacts in hockey circles from one end of the province to the other. He used social media to spread the word far and wide that he was looking for donated hockey gear.

"I wasn't really expecting the response that it's gotten but it's great to see," said Lefebvre. "The support of people in this province has been nothing short of unbelievable."

Cleve's, Ottawa Senators stepping up

Lefebvre has teamed up with Cleve's Source for Sports. Anyone who has gear they want to donate can drop it off at any Source for Sports store in the province.

From those stores the gear is then transported to the company warehouse in the Burnside Industrial Park.

Eight sets of goalie equipment were donated in Sydney last weekend.

The hockey gear drive will help players in the Metro West Force female hockey club, TASA Minor Hockey Association and minor hockey players in Shelburne County.

Even the NHL's Ottawa Senators are getting involved.

"We'll see what gear we get brought in here first and then if we are short on skates or shin pads or gloves, then the Senators will help us fill in those gaps," said Lefebvre.

Lefebvre said any extra gear that might be left over from the equipment drive will be donated to other organizations looking to introduce young athletes to hockey.

