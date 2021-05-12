Public meeting held over inflatable waterslide proposal in Lower Sackville

Questions about noise, traffic, garbage and the impact of sunscreen on the water quality of a local lake were asked at a virtual public meeting Tuesday night on a water park operation planned for Lower Sackville, N.S.

The owners of Splashifax want to open the inflatable waterslide business this summer on First Lake.

"I brought some of my nieces to one in Fredericton and it was the most I've ever laughed in my life," said co-owner Jon Rasenberg. "That was the experience [that] got me interested doing this."

A number of comments on the Facebook site where the public meeting was posted were in support of the business.

"Why not have it for our community? We want our community to have fun things," wrote Faye Hynes.

"Very exciting, best of luck," wrote Chris Kaulback.

Fish and water quality

A number of people raised concerns about the impact on water quality and fish habitat.

"How will this water park not completely displace fish, which will certainly cause more issues with fish decline in the lake," wrote Danny Newton.

Rasenberg said he was working with the provincial Department of Environment to get approval for 15 to 18 moorings for the bottom of the lake for the inflatable slides, and with the federal Department of Transportation to ensure there's safe navigation around the water park.

The local councillor, Paul Russell, also said the municipality will need to issue a development permit for the ramp on the shoreline that connects to a floating dock and the water park.

Russell hosted the public meeting and only took written questions. He told people there would be no music played and no compressors used on an ongoing basis, so the only noise would be from the people on the waterslides.

Traffic and parking

Co-owner Dave Wolpin said only 50 people would be booked for the waterslide per hour so he did not anticipate any traffic or parking problems. He also said garbage would be regularly picked up and the life-jackets would be decontaminated with a biodegradable disinfectant.

The company also plans to do weekly water tests and to offer people environmentally friendly sunscreen.

Russell said the business proposal does not need to go to a public hearing or get council approval once it qualifies for the all necessary permits.

