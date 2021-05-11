Waterpark with giant unicorn finally finds home at Hatfield Farm

A waterslide business that includes a giant inflatable unicorn has finally found a home base in the Halifax region.

The owners of Splashifax have teamed up with Hatfield Farm, an operation in Hammonds Plains that has a petting zoo, pony rides and hosts special events like weddings.

"I can't believe I didn't think of this before," said Splashifax co-owner Dave Wolpin. "It's so great that you get to go and pet the animals and then meet the most mystical creature of all, the unicorn."

Splashifax tried to operate the waterpark on First Lake in Lower Sackville, but couldn't get a municipal permit because of zoning issues.

Wolpin said he got the green light from municipal planners and did not need a permit because Hatfield Farm already has the appropriate zoning.

"Any speed bumps you hit in business usually push you in a better direction and this is certainly one of those cases, because we are definitely happier and more excited to be on Hatfield Farm on their beautiful lake, it's magical," Wolpin said.

The Hatfield Farm property includes Second Lake, where there is already a western village, paintball and a playground.

According to Wolpin, the owners reached out to Splashifax.

The waterpark is scheduled to open on July 16.

