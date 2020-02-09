Council to consider Dartmouth splash pad proposal

People may soon have a new place to cool off on hot summer days as municipal staff are recommending the construction of a splash pad on the Dartmouth Commons.

The proposed project is estimated to cost $650,000 with the community group Friends of the Dartmouth Splash Pad planning to raise $150,000. The group said it has secured $45,000 already.

The remaining $500,000 would fall to the municipality. Halifax Regional Council will consider the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday.

If approved, the plan would be for a 300-square-metre oval splash pad on the northwest section of the common between Wyse Road and Windmill Road.

The site is close to an existing skate park on a section of land formerly used as a beach volleyball court. The staff report said there is another beach volleyball area at Harbour East that community members could use.

The proposed splash pad would be built on a section of the Dartmouth Commons where there's an area that has been used for beach volleyball. (DartmouthSplashpad/Facebook)

The project has been discussed for years. There are six splash pads in the municipality — five in Halifax, one in Lower Sackville and none in Dartmouth.

Friends of the Dartmouth Splash Pad previously proposed building one at Grahams Grove and hoped it would be up and running this year. In January 2019, councillors asked city staff to consider the Dartmouth Commons location.

Under the proposed design, some of the water sprayed would be reused for watering gardens and planters. There would be portable toilets at the site for washrooms.

