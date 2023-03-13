A lifeline for 40 years, Spencer House makes plans to keep serving seniors as demand rises

For Judy Bonnell, Spencer House has been a lifeline that helps keep her mind and body active.

The seniors centre on Morris Street in south-end Halifax has been open for 40 years and, despite strained resources, is looking to expand its services.

Bonnell, a member of Spencer House and also a board member, said most days she walks three kilometres to the centre from her home.

"It keeps my mind active. It keeps my body active," she said. "So it keeps me healthy in every way, mentally, physically and every other way."

The grassroots organization was officially opened in June 1983 and changed its name from the Halifax Senior Citizens Service League in honour of Lady Diana Spencer.

Judy Bonnell is a board member of Spencer House and says it helps her physically and mentally. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

It provides a space where seniors can have a meal together, play cards, make crafts, take fitness classes — and share a few laughs. Most programs and services are led by an eager group of volunteers.

Spencer House on Morris Street in Halifax is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

At capacity

On a recent Monday when CBC News visited, the dining area was filled with chatter as volunteers served shepherd's pie made in the centre's kitchen.

Retired teacher Glen Amirault has been a member of Spencer House for six years and is also on the board. He decided to volunteer there to have meaningful contact with others and he says the centre brings people together who might otherwise be home alone.

Amirault said after spending time together, visitors to Spencer House become "like family."

"We tease each other like crazy. And we laugh. There's a lot of laughter here and there's very little sadness. Very little."

Weekday lunch is prepared in the on-site kitchen. (Robert Short/CBC)

Transformative

According to Amirault, the centre can be transformative.

"I have seen people come here who are extremely shy, extremely withdrawn and through interaction with others, and especially our drama club, they've soared," he said.

"They went from being very shy to open. It built up their self-confidence and if you just look around you now, you hear it, you see it."

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when meeting in person wasn't possible, he said members called each other so they wouldn't feel so isolated.

Subsidized meals

Allison Davis, the executive director, said they serve around 25 subsidized lunches each day which they sell for $7. Since the beginning of 2023 the centre has also offered a $2 cold breakfast which attracts about 15 people a day. No one is turned away for meals, she says.

Allison Davis is executive director of Spencer House in Halifax. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

Rising food inflation means they will run a deficit subsidizing the cost of meals this year but Davis said the board of directors has decided their primary mission is to meet the needs of seniors.

"We're not going to pass on the hardship of inflation on the folks who come here and need meals," Davis said.

"We'll figure out a way to raise the money to be able to continue to subsidize the meal cost. That's important because if people are not eating then nothing else falls into place."

Since reopening after COVID shutdowns, Amirault said, the number of people coming to the centre has steadily increased and now they find themselves unable to accommodate everyone for lunch because they don't have enough space.

Glen Amirault has been a member of Spencer house for six years and is also on the board. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

Expansion plans

Davis said the centre is currently finding it challenging to meet the needs of its clients.

Plans are underway to transform the front of the building into a space for community gathering during the warmer months, she said.

There are plans to open an age-friendly community space at the front of the building. (Robert Short/CBC)

She said children from the daycare located on the floor above already spend time with the seniors for crafts or music and the new initiative, called the age-friendly community project, will allow for more shared activities.

Even as Davis looks to the future of the centre, she found herself dealing with other unexpected hurdles when a pipe burst late last week, causing a temporary closure.

Davis says the damaged space is currently being dried out and a ceiling needs repair, but there was no damage to computers or other equipment.

The centre will not be closed "a minute longer than necessary," she added.

The executive director of Spencer House says they are always happy to receive donations. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

Spencer House has always relied on the community for help, Davis said, and anyone willing to volunteer their time or donate can do so through their website.

The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also offers other services including computer training, a foot-care clinic and help with taxes.

Membership, though not required, costs $20 a year and provides benefits like discounted meals, voting rights and eligibility for board membership. Visitors can still take part in all the meals and services offered.

"With our 40th anniversary, we've established what's called our Ruby Fund," said Davis, "which is a sustainability account to ensure that Spencer House will be here for folks in the future and that we continue to be that safe space for older adults to come and be with one another."

