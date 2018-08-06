Speeder slammed with $2,422 fine for driving 232 km/h in northern Nova Scotia

Two men are facing hefty fines after they were caught speeding on Highway 104 near Thomson Station, N.S., on Saturday.

An officer driving in the eastbound lanes spotted two vehicles that appeared to be racing each other in the westbound lanes, according to RCMP.

The officer clocked a 2010 Acura CSX being driven at 159 km/h in a 110 km/h zone. That driver, a 29-year-old man from Lakeside, was given a ticket for speeding and a fine of $410.

Another officer, who was parked in the median, clocked the second vehicle, a 2003 Infiniti G35, going 232 km/h. The 19-year-old driver from Quebec was charged with stunting and received a ticket for $2,422.50. He also had his licence suspended and his vehicle seized.

Police said the Trans-Canada Highway was busy at the time due to the long weekend.