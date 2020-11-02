Spectator capacity reducing at 5 rinks in Halifax region starting Monday

The Halifax Regional Municipality is reducing spectator capacity at five rinks in the Halifax area in response to new COVID-19 gathering limits announced by the province on Friday.

Indoor events run by a recognized business or organization can have 50 per cent of the venue's capacity to a maximum of 100 people with physical distancing, down from 200.

The change comes into effect this Monday.

The following arenas will be decreasing their capacity to 100 spectators:

BMO Rink D.

Halifax Forum.

RBC Rink C.

Saint Margaret's Centre - Fountain.

Zatzman Sportsplex.

Other rinks staying at current capacity

Eleven other rinks, including the LeBrun Arena in Bedford, the Sackville Sports Stadium and Spryfield Arena, will continue to limit the number of spectators to 50.

Other rinks sit either below or above that number, like Cole Harbour Place Scotia 2 with a limit of 35 people, or Cole Harbour Place Scotia 1 with 85.

Groups renting the facilities continue to be responsible for COVID-19 screening and tracking of all spectators. No food or drink is allowed, and masks have to be worn at all times.

For a full list of arena capacities and COVID-19 regulations visit the HRM website.

