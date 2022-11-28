Logging could continue in Annapolis County forest despite identification of species at risk

Environmentalists in Annapolis County, N.S., say they have discovered several at-risk species of plants in a large wooded area of Crown land that's also scheduled for logging.

"We would love to show the government what we as citizen scientists are learning and discovering about what is in these beautiful forests," said Lisa Proulx.

About a dozen volunteers conducted a bio blitz to document the biodiversity of the western side of Goldsmith Lake last month.

They identified eight species at risk in the area including black ash, blue felt lichen and frosted glass whiskers lichen. The blue felt lichen has recently been named Nova Scotia's provincial lichen.

They also stumbled upon a brand new logging road. Now they've written the provincial government to ask them to freeze tree cutting and road-building immediately in forests in three areas near Goldsmith Lake, part of the Annapolis River watershed.

Lisa Proulx uses her cell phone as she looks for species at risk. Several have been found in woods in this area of Annapolis County. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"There is now a 100-foot-wide by two-kilometre clearcut that has happened here to put in an 18-foot-wide road," said Robert Bright, vice-president of the Arlington Forest Protection Society. "This was completely unnecessary to put this road in and it represents six hectares of a clearcut."

Stacks of recently cut trees line both sides of the road.

Bright says his group has learned the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has confirmed to their local MLA, Carman Kerr, that harvest plans have been approved for 548 hectares in the area.

The group wants the old-growth forest saved and says it would be a step in the right direction because Nova Scotia has already pledged to protect 20 per cent of provincial lands and waters by 2030.

Local environmentalists recently discovered this wide road where thousands of trees have been cut near Goldsmith Lake in Annapolis County. (Submitted by Malachi Warr)

"We appreciate them coming to us with this and we are always open as a department [along with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables] to discussions," Tim Halman, Nova Scotia's minister of Environment and Climate Change, said last week.

Halman said his department is planning to roll out a collaborative strategy by the end of 2023, but did not say there would be a pause in tree cutting at the Annapolis County site.

"If residents want something added to a list then certainly we'll listen," said Halman. "Once we get into 2023, our two departments will be working to develop the methodology by which we'll get to 2030."

This drone photo shows part of the forested land a local group from Annapolis County wants the government to protect. (Submitted by Malachi Warr)

That response doesn't give much hope to the local environmentalists.

"It seems that it would be a simple solution to put a pause on this cutting and building of logging roads in this area until there is a chance for everyone to get into the forest and look to see if more of this should be protected," said Proulx.

The Nova Scotia government keeps a record of Crown land protection proposals by the public. Those lands currently have no special conservation status and are managed by Natural Resources and Renewables which says it takes a variety of factors into account, including information on species at risk.

