Liberals want investigation into attempts by premier to force out Speaker of the House

Opposition MLAs are calling for an independent investigation into efforts by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to exert pressure on the Speaker of the House to resign.

Liberal House leader Derek Mombourquette moved a resolution on Friday that, if passed, would see the conflict of interest commissioner conduct an independent review of the situation and reaffirm the independence of the Speaker's office.

"If this was a sporting game, people would understand: the coach can't have influence over the ref. It's not fair," Liberal Leader Zach Churchill told reporters.

"This isn't a game. This is our democracy and [the Speaker] has a right to act impartially. He has a duty to do that."

The Liberals were responding to comments Speaker Keith Bain made Thursday that Houston asked him to resign to give other people a chance in the role and because past rulings he's made put the government "in a hard spot."

Bain said he signed a document in the premier's office on Wednesday pledging to resign by next April, but that he'd hoped there was room for further negotiation on that matter because he didn't want to give up his job.

The premier's office has refused to release a copy of the document.

Churchill said it doesn't matter if Houston is happy with rulings by the Speaker.

"What matters is if those rulings are fair to the chamber and to the representatives in that chamber."

Houston would not directly answer any questions about the matter on Thursday, despite the fact his caucus office issued a news release saying Bain promised to resign by next April 1. On Friday, he walked away without talking to reporters.

Keith Bain says he does not want to step aside as Speaker of the House, despite efforts by the premier to get him to go. Bain signed a document Wednesday pledging to leave in the spring. (Robert Short/CBC)

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the premier's actions are the latest in a pattern of behaviour by Houston and his office that manifests as "silencing anyone, by any means that they have at their disposal, who will dare speak in a contrary manner to their policies.

"And I think that's very, very troubling in a democracy," she told reporters.

"This is the 175th anniversary of responsible government in Nova Scotia and it may be on the decline here."

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill says the premier's actions undermine the independence of the Speaker's office. (CBC)

In announcing Bain's pending departure on Thursday, the Tories also announced that they would be adding three new deputy speakers — all from their caucus — to join the current two deputies who represent the Liberals and NDP.

Churchill said the premier's actions extend beyond the legislature and send a chilling effect across government.

Since coming to power, Houston has fired the CEO of the health authority and its board. He also dismissed the three heads of the province's economic development Crown corporations in a step to reorganize the entities. In doing so, Houston appointed people he called personal friends as the interim heads of those new bodies.

The message the premier is sending is that if people cross him, they'll be gone, said Chender.

"It demonstrates a vindictiveness and a desire to consolidate power and do his will."

Chender said MLAs need to push back and remind the premier that, "as of today, we're still in a democracy."

The Liberals intend to call their motion for debate on Wednesday, when they have control over the agenda of the House. The motion is unlikely to pass, given the Tory majority in the chamber.

Churchill also stood Friday on a point of privilege, saying Houston's attempts to influence the Speaker affects his rights as a member, and all other MLAs, to do their job in the legislature. They've been prevented from asking the premier about it during Quetion Period because Bain has ruled the subject does not fit within the mandate of the premier or any cabinet minister.

Deputy Speaker Angela Simmonds said she would issue a ruling at a later date.

