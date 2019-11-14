Former Cape Breton MLA Gordie Gosse dies of cancer at 64
Gosse was a Cape Breton MLA from 2003 to 2015
Gordie Gosse, the former Nova Scotia Speaker of the House of Assembly who served for 12 years as an NDP MLA from Cape Breton, has died of cancer. He was 64.
Friends and former colleagues confirmed he died Thursday morning.
Gosse resigned as MLA in 2015 for health reasons. He had been diagnosed with oropharyngeal cancer caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV).
The diagnosis prompted him to become a passionate advocate for children in Grade 7 being vaccinated against HPV, and for others to be regularly tested.
Before politics, Gosse was a steel worker who went on to become executive director of the Whitney Pier Youth Club.
He was first elected in 2003 as MLA for Cape Breton Nova. He was re-elected three times, the last in the newly formed electoral district of Sydney-Whitney Pier.
He served as Speaker from 2011 to 2013 during the time the NDP were in power. As Speaker, Gosse cracked down on Blackberry use during question period.
