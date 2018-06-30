Pet owners are advised to keep a close eye on their animals on Canada Day weekend, especially where fireworks are involved.

While the number of lost pets increases in the summer, animal shelters say that there is an especially heightened risk for pets to go missing over long weekends.

"Definitely any time there's such celebrations our family pets don't really understand what's going on," said Heather Woodin, the SPCA's provincial director of programs and services.

The noise associated with fireworks combined with busy activity in and out of the house can make a pet susceptible to running off in search of calm and quiet.

"It's the perfect opportunity for them to make a break for it," said Woodin.

What to do if your pet goes missing

Woodin estimates the SPCA receives five calls on average each week about lost pets, but on weekends with fireworks that number can increase to five per day.

Pet owners in the Halifax area should dial 311 and file a report with municipal animal services if their pet goes missing, said Samantha Lawrence of the Homeward Bound City Pound in Dartmouth. The report will then be cross-referenced with notices of missing and found pets.

If a lost animal is picked up by animal services, it is brought to the pound. Its photo will be posted on HRM's website throughout a 72-hour hold period. If the owner does not come forward the animal is processed for adoption.

All dogs in the Halifax Regional Municipality require a licence. However, Lawrence said many of the pets coming into Homeward Bound are unlicensed.

She said that the time between losing and finding a pet is shortened significantly with proper identification, such as microchips and collars with up-to-date information.

"The more identification that you have, the better your chances of your dog or cat finding its way home," said Lawrence.

Samantha Lawrence, an animal care specialist at Homeward Bound City Pound in Dartmouth, said the more identification that you have the better your pet will find its way home. (Angela McInnes/CBC)

Aside from contacting shelters, local veterinarians and referring to the HRM website, owners can take matters into their own hands by alerting their community networks both online and off.

"Print out posters and do everything to put your animal's picture out there," said Laurie Snell, public relations co-ordinator at Bide Awhile Animal Shelter.

"Leverage social media. If you specify where that animal is from, you get more people in that area on high alert," she said.

How to prevent your pet from going missing

Because it can be difficult to keep tabs on an animal's whereabouts during all the activities of a long weekend, owners might want to place their pet in a secluded space with their litter pan and plenty of food and water.

"Be aware that pets don't necessarily enjoy all the activity and the company like we do," said Woodin.

It is also best to keep a pet away from fireworks displays if they are not used to loud noises or big crowds.

While pets may not openly exhibit signs of stress, any sudden noise can change that.

Woodin adds that vigilance is key even if pets have never been lost before.