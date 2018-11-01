Sentence given after puppy starves to death in car frustrates SPCA inspector

The chief investigator of the Nova Scotia SPCA is speaking out against the sentence handed to a Cape Breton woman whose puppy starved to death in the backseat of her car.

Jo-Anne Landsburg of the SPCA, who removed the remains of the emaciated husky from the car last year, said the "particularly disturbing case" warranted a jail sentence and a lifetime ban on owning animals for Bethany MacLean.

Instead, a Halifax provincial court judge sentenced MacLean, 22, earlier this week to four months of house arrest followed by 20 months of probation after she pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty.

"It's something that — I don't want to say that we're used to — we just have to move forward and onto the next one," said Landsburg. "There's more animals to save."

10-year ban on owning animals

In addition to the house arrest and probation, MacLean must do 75 hours of community service and is banned from owning any animals for a period of 10 years.

"We probably would have liked to see a lifetime prohibition, at least, on this person," said Landsburg.

"That didn't happen so we're a little bit frustrated with that. But hopefully this person will have learned their lesson."

A blanket covers a kennel in the back seat of MacLean's Nissan Sentra, which had been abandoned in a mall parkade. (Nova Scotia SPCA)

The court heard MacLean allowed her puppy, named Keisha, to starve to death in the backseat of her car, which she had abandoned in the parkade of the Park Lane mall in downtown Halifax in March 2017. The car was discovered by mall employees two months later.

A veterinarian pathologist testified at MacLean's sentencing that the dog's death probably took weeks.

Sentence elicits anger, frustration

The Crown had argued for a 90-day jail sentence while the defence had asked for a conditional discharge. The judge ultimately rejected both options before sentencing MacLean to house arrest.

There have been several increasingly angry social media posts since the sentence was handed down Tuesday. And Landsburg said the SPCA has been fielding calls from angry and frustrated members of the public.

"I don't know if anger really helps any situation," she said.

"But I can really say that when we look to the public to help us and support in strengthening our animal protection laws, the public are very helpful and supportive in that in most cases."

Fines not always effective

Landsburg said the provisions of Nova Scotia's Animal Protection Act and those sections of the Criminal Code dealing with animal cruelty are sufficient, but she'd like to see stiffer penalties imposed.

There have been cases elsewhere in the country that have led to jail time and higher fines, and Nova Scotia seems to be slowly catching up, she said.

Landsburg added that fines can be of limited use in these situations because frequently an offender doesn't have the means to pay.

On occasion, the SPCA will look for restitution because it can cost thousands of dollars if the organization has to seize an animal in distress. However, she said restitution can also be difficult to collect.