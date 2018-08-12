Colchester animal shelter credits 'strong staff' with faster adoption rates

The "very strong group of staff" at the SPCA's Colchester shelter is being credited for the faster rate of adoptions at the facility.

Despite an increase in the numbers of animals taken in, there's been a considerable decrease in the length of stays over the past two years, the shelter reports.

For example, the average length of time a cat stays at the shelter in 2018 is 34 days, down from 53 days in 2016.

For dogs, the average length of stay is 20 days, down from 30 days in 2016.

"We have a very strong group of staff there at this time. We have two registered vet technicians on staff and it's really starting to pay off," says Heather Woodin, the SPCA's provincial co-ordinator of programs and administration.

With the vet technicians on staff, the shelter can identify and treat illnesses quicker, getting the animals ready for adoption in a shorter time frame.

The Colchester SPCA does not euthanize animals due to space issues. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

The Colchester shelter says it has only had to euthanize one animal in 2018 due to an untreatable medical condition. They have not euthanized any animals because of capacity issues.

The shelter reports it has found homes for over 90 per cent of its animals over the past three years.

​"We're moving barriers to adoption," says Woodin. "We've been making it easier for people to get the animals and supporting them while they have those animals, to make sure it was a positive experience for them and making sure we're there for them if it doesn't work out."

The average length of stay for dogs at the Colchester SPCA has decreased to 20 days in 2018, down from 30 days to since 2016. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

She says the shelter, in addition to training animals, trains people as well.

"Sometimes people need the information or to be educated on what this animals needs are or how to care for animals."

Woodin says that only four per cent of animals adopted out of the Colchester shelter are returned, mostly for unexpected reasons like allergies.

The average length of time a cat stays at the shelter has decreased to 34 days in 2018, from 53 days in 2016. (Exploits Valley SPCA Adoptables/Facebook)

It's the teamwork between the staff, volunteers and the community that has allowed those successes, Woodin says.

"The staff work really hard ... taking pictures, doing community promotion. They care deeply about the animals' well being. It's a really exciting time and it's going to continue with the team that we have there."

