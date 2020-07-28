Nova Scotia SPCA looking for witnesses after 2 dogs abandoned in Lake Echo
Both dogs are in the care of the SPCA and are doing well
The Nova Scotia SPCA is looking for witnesses after two dogs were found abandoned at a playground in Lake Echo last week.
The dogs were found chained to a monkey bar set at the Bell Park Academic Centre on July 16. In a social media post, the SPCA said it is believed the dogs may have been dropped off around 1 p.m.
The SPCA said abandonment is a violation of the Animal Protection Act and a cruelty investigation is underway.
Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to call the SPCA's confidential toll-free line at 1-888-703-7722 or fill out an animal cruelty complaint form on their website.
The SPCA said both dogs are doing well but they won't be accepting adoption applications or visitors at this time.