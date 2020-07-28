Nova Scotia SPCA looking for witnesses after 2 dogs abandoned in Lake Echo

The Nova Scotia SPCA is looking for witnesses after two dogs were found abandoned at a playground in Lake Echo last week.

The dogs were found chained to a monkey bar set at the Bell Park Academic Centre on July 16. In a social media post, the SPCA said it is believed the dogs may have been dropped off around 1 p.m.

The SPCA said abandonment is a violation of the Animal Protection Act and a cruelty investigation is underway.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to call the SPCA's confidential toll-free line at 1-888-703-7722 or fill out an animal cruelty complaint form on their website .

The SPCA said both dogs are doing well but they won't be accepting adoption applications or visitors at this time.

