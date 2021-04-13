SPCA says it's 'overwhelmed' after 77 dogs surrendered in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for financial support to help care for 77 dogs in need of urgent treatment.

In a news release Monday, the SPCA said 10 puppies and 67 adult dogs were surrendered from a property in Cape Breton.

The large number of dogs has "overwhelmed SPCA resources and animal shelters throughout the province," the release said. Many of the dogs are highly under-socialized, while some were pregnant and have given birth.

"The best thing to do if pet owners find themselves in an overwhelming situation is to reach out for assistance," Sandra Flemming, provincial director of animal care at the Nova Scotia SPCA, said in the release.

The SPCA can be contacted at 1-844-835-4798.

One of the 77 surrendered pups, Oreck. (Nova Scotia SPCA)

"We welcome and will work with pet owners who accept help. When we were notified of this situation, we worked around-the-clock to ensure the dogs and caregiver received the support they needed."

Rehabilitation and medical treatment for the dogs are estimated to exceed $70,000, the SPCA said. It is appealing for donations from the public.

Miele, one of the 77 surrendered dogs from Cape Breton. The SPCA is asking for donations to help pay for rehabilitation and medical treatment that will cost tens of thousands of dollars. (Nova Scotia SPCA)

On average, one dog or puppy is surrendered to a Nova Scotia SPCA shelter every day.

With limited space and existing pets, the 77 dogs have been safely transported to other areas to "relieve pressure" on the Cape Breton SPCA.

The mixed-breed dogs are receiving veterinary care, one-on-one expert training, and are being closely monitored, the SPCA said.

The dogs and puppies require "extensive" rehabilitation and are not up for adoption or visitors yet. Once they are ready to go into a home setting, they will be posted on the SPCA's adoption website.

