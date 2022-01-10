Dartmouth group appeals decision to allow road built through wetland

A Dartmouth environmental group is appealing a decision made by the Department of Environment and Climate Change to allow a road to be built through a wetland in Dartmouth, N.S.

In a recent news release, the Protect Our Southdale Wetland Society said it would appeal a decision made June 30 by the provincial environment department to approve, with conditions, a road to bisect the wetland.

In January, Halifax regional council agreed to start a development agreement process for 45 hectares of land between the Woodside Industrial Process and Highway 111.

The developer wants to build 700 units of "attainable housing" for middle-income earners in what municipal planners call the Southdale Future Growth Node. It's known as the Eisner Cove Wetland to local residents.

In his appeal, Bill Zebedee, president of Protect Our Southdale Wetland Society, said in the original application submitted in December, there was supposed to be a bridge crossing the wetland.

In a public meeting in February, Zebedee said the developer "surprised attendees" by saying the bridge would now be a road that required infilling about two hectares.

Zebedee said it was originally only supposed to be an alteration of the area of 0.86 hectares.

He believes given that discrepancy, the approval should not have been made. Zebedee also said he believes the application did not accurately disclose the risk the proposal poses to threatened wood turtles which live in the area.

Section 137 of the Nova Scotia Environment Act gives the right to appeal a decision made by the province.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change did not immediately responded to CBC's request for comment.

