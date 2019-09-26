South Shore school bus crash sends 3 students to hospital with minor injuries

Three students were sent to hospital Thursday with minor injuries after a school bus crash on Highway 3 near Lunenburg, N.S.

Paul Ash, executive director of the South Shore Regional Education Centre, said a motor home collided with the school bus at around 8:45 a.m. at an intersection in Lilydale.

The bus was en route to Bluenose Academy and Park View Education Centre. The Bluenose Academy students had been dropped off prior to the incident.

"There are no major injuries reported," Ash said. "Three students were transported, along with the driver, to the local hospital as a precautionary measure. The rest of those students on that bus were picked up by a second bus and transported on to their high school school."

Parents of the three students taken to hospital were contacted right away, he said.

School staff will be checking in on those students over the next few days, Ash said.

The South Shore Regional Education Centre operates 84 school buses to transport its 5,900 students.

"It's very uncommon to have bus accidents of this nature," Ash said.

