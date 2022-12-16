With airport sale grounded, Region of Queens Municipality opts for status quo

After two attempts last year to sell the South Shore Regional Airport did not go ahead, the airport's future looks a lot like its past.

"It is kind of a reset back to where we were a year ago," said Scott Sprague, a director of the Greenfield Dragway, which is housed at the airport.

Prior to the failed sales, the Region of Queens Municipality, which owns the Greenfield, N.S., airport, had leases with two organizations — the South Shore Flying Club and the Nova Scotia Drag Racers Association.

The flying club operated the airport, while the drag racers used the site for about six events a year.

But things changed when a German firm approached the municipality with an unsolicited offer of $565,000. The deal was approved at an April 26, 2022, council meeting, but later fell through.

Six events will be held this year at the Greenfield Dragway, which is the site of the South Shore Regional Airport. (Submitted by Scott Sprague)

Beyond saying the offer was withdrawn, Mayor Darlene Norman didn't provide an explanation.

By fall, it looked like a sale to the drag racers association was a done deal. At a Nov. 8 meeting, council passed a motion 7-1 to "give notice of its intent" to sell the airport property to NSDRA for $50,000.

The decision sparked heated debate in the community, given there were competing offers for more money.

Airport offers

The flying club was offering $100,000, while a Halifax pilot who runs a free program that gives sick and disabled children the chance to fly in his plane offered twice that.

"It was kind of a crazy few months," said Peter Gow, president of the flying club.

After a public hearing regarding the potential sale of the airport to the drag racing association, council voted 5-3 against selling it.

"When the vast amount of interest was expressed, it became very clear that things have worked fine until now, so continue on with it," said Norman.

Sprague said the public hearing raised important questions.

"I think what I saw through the public hearing was the general public saying … 'Why pick one side and pit the groups against one another?'" he said.

New 20-year leases

The municipality recently signed 20-year leases with the flying club and drag racing association. The flying club will continue to operate the airport and the association will hold six drag racing events there this year.

The club and association are both happy with the arrangement.

Sprague said it gives the association more certainty in making upgrades at the site, such as paving more area for pit space or installing guardrails. He estimated the association has spent about $275,000 on upgrades over the past 20 years.

Coun. David Brown represents the area where the airport is located. He said there are several reasons it's important to keep the airport owned by the municipality. One is safety, noting it's the only airport located between Halifax and Yarmouth on the South Shore.

Airport an asset, says councillor

He also thinks it's important for economic reasons.

"We've really been developing like crazy in here and people are coming from all over North America and I think people see it as a chance for people to commute in … for a weekend with a private plane," said Brown.

He said some people worry the airport is more of a liability than an asset, but he said the airport was built well and the runway is in great shape.

"Nobody sees any reason why it shouldn't last for another 20 years without major work," he said.

