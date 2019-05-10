South Shore firefighters battle landfill blaze

Firefighters from the South Shore area are battling a fire at Chester's municipal waste facility.

Chester Volunteer Fire Department fire Chief Everett Hiltz said the blaze at the Kaizer Meadow Environmental Management Centre near Upper Vaughan, N.S., was out of control on Friday morning.

"We're just working to get it under control at this time, getting equipment in and lines in place so we can flow water," said Hiltz.

About eight departments are on scene to assist, said Hiltz.

There was also a fire at the Kaizer Meadow landfill last July.

