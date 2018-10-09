3 girls in custody after attempted robberies in south-end Halifax

Three young women are in custody after several attempted robberies in Halifax Monday evening.

The first happened at around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Morris Street and Queen Street in Halifax. Police say a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were approached by three girls while walking in the area. The girls tried to take a purse from one of the women and when she refused, police say the group assaulted both of them.

Police say one of the assailants was believed to be armed with a knife. The women were able to flee and the attackers ran away.

A short time later, police were called to the corner of Birmingham and Morris streets. A 21-year-old woman reported being approached by three people wearing bandanas but she was able to get to her car and drive away.

After that, police received a call from a 24-year-old woman who said she had been approached by three girls near Morris and Birmingham streets who tried to rob her. When she refused, police say the group assaulted her. She was able to get away and call police.

Police say officers arrested three girls in the area who matched the descriptions of the suspects a short time later.

The investigation into the attempted robberies continues but police say they are looking for two male witnesses who helped two of the victims near the intersection of Morris and Birmingham streets.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).