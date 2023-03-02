Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

4,100 people will need new doctors as Halifax clinic announces it's closing this summer

Finding a new doctor isn’t easy and now more than 4,100 people in Halifax will soon be looking for one. The four doctors who work at the South End Family Practice on Spring Garden Road will be closing their practice at the end of August.

4 doctors at South End Family Practice will shutter their facility Aug. 30

Paul Palmeter · CBC News ·
A woman in a doctor's office wearing a cardigan smiles at the camera.
Dr. Johanna Graham is one of the four doctors at the South End Family Practice in Halifax that will be closing at the end of August. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Finding a new doctor isn't easy and now more than 4,100 people in the Halifax area will soon be looking for one. The four doctors who work at the South End Family Practice on Spring Garden Road will be closing their practice at the end of August.

"I regret and understand the stress this will cause for you," Dr. Maria Sampson wrote in a notice sent to her 937 patients. "The current state of health care in Nova Scotia and the lack of support for primary care providers has accelerated this closure."

Dr. Johanna Graham, Dr. Lianne Yoshida and Dr. Sarah Brydie are the other physicians who are stepping away from the clinic.

"Despite working with the Nova Scotia physician recruitment team for over a year, they have not secured a replacement physician to take over any of our patients," Sampson wrote.

Graham has the largest number of patients with 1,850. She graduated from medical school thirty years ago.

"The burden on family doctors is getting heavier and heavier and we are all pretty exhausted,"  Graham said in a phone interview between patient appointments. "More and more things are being dumped on family doctors because there aren't enough specialists to help."

Wait list at 133,000

As of February 1, 2023 just over 133,000 Nova Scotians are in need of a doctor. That equates to 13.5 per cent of the province's population. Nova Scotia experienced record-breaking population growth last year with 31,711 people moving to the province between July 2021 and July 2022.

"The issue is we have very finite resources," said Nova Scotia Minister of Health Michelle Thompson. "We need to make sure that we can sustain and improve access."

The clinic is located in Halifax and primarily serves people who live on the Halifax peninsula.

"People who don't have doctors are stressed," said Lisa Lachance, the NDP MLA for Halifax Citadel-Sable Island. "Not having that ongoing relationship with someone who knows you and your family is difficult and it's a loss for our community."

A grey door flanked by small square windows that's the entrance to the clinic.
More than 4,100 patients see the four doctors who work inside the South End Family Practice in Halifax, which is closing in six months. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Each of the four doctors will continue to work in the health sector, including Graham, who also works in the obstetrics department at the IWK where she has delivered close to 1,500 of her patients' babies.

They are encouraging their patients to plan ahead and book their final appointments by May or June as there will be very limited appointment availability in July and August. In many instances they will be able to write prescriptions that could provide a full year of medication.

"It breaks my heart to be telling my patients that I'm going to be leaving them without a doctor," said Graham. "I honestly don't feel good about it, it's pretty emotional to let these people go that I've known for so long."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paul Palmeter

Reporter

Paul Palmeter is an award-winning video journalist born and raised in the Annapolis Valley. He has covered news and sports stories across Nova Scotia for 30 years.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now