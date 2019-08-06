Nova Scotia · Video

Sound Off: Why the timing of the Liberals' spending blitz in Cape Breton is a bit suspect

On Friday, the Liberals came out swinging with a flurry of spending and announcements. Premier Stephen McNeil then called three byelections to replace PC MLAs who resigned July 31st. But timing is everything. Since the call of the byelections came so soon after the spending announcements, McNeil turned a few heads. In this Sound Off, Michael Gorman and Jean Laroche explain why the timing seems a bit suspect.

