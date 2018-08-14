Video

Sound Off: What matters in a leadership race?

The mechanics behind the politics: reporters Michael Gorman and Jean Laroche dive into what matters most in final weeks of a party's leadership race in the latest Sound Off. The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party picks a new leader Oct. 27.

The mechanics behind the politics: reporters Michael Gorman and Jean Laroche dive into what matters most in final weeks of a party's leadership race in the latest Sound Off. The Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party picks a new leader Oct. 27. 1:33

Popular Now Find more popular stories