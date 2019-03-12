Video

Sound Off: Tim Houston's best day ever?

Last week, the Tories accused the government of interfering with the appointment of a chief judge of the provincial and family courts. The Tories latched on and didn't let go. But the energy fizzled the following day. In this week's Sound Off, Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman explain why growing a party's support base often boils down to picking the right bone to chew on.

