Skip to Main Content
Sound Off: Tim Houston is the new PC leader — now what?
Video

Sound Off: Tim Houston is the new PC leader — now what?

Now that the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives finally have a new leader, the CBC's Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman take a look at what happens next.
Now that the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives finally have a new leader, the CBC's Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman take a look at what happens next. 1:47
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us