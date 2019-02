Video

Sound Off: The Opposition's attempts to set the Province House narrative

With another house sitting just around the corner, Nova Scotia's opposition parties are already attempting to set the narrative for this session. The CBC's Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman take a look at how the NDP and Progressive Conservatives are trying to take hold of the agenda.

Social Sharing

With another house sitting just around the corner, Nova Scotia's opposition parties are already attempting to set the narrative for this session. The CBC's Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman take a look at how the NDP and Progressive Conservatives are trying to take hold of the agenda. 1:42

Popular Now Find more popular stories