Video

Sound Off: The not-so-subtle changes made to government accountability in Nova Scotia

Last week, both the province's Auditor General and the Privacy Commissioner called the McNeil government to account. They said the province had failed in its duty to safeguard the private information of hundreds of Nova Scotians. The opposition suggested the minister of Internal Services resign over it, though both she and the premier brushed that suggestion off. It's a good time to examine the way accountability has changed in Nova Scotia over the years.

