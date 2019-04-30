Sound Off: The 'crisis' factor of the health-care debate
This week, a viral video on social media featured a woman daring Nova Scotia's premier to tell her there's no health-care crisis in province. Political reporters Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman look at how loaded the word 'crisis' is when it comes to the health-care debate.
