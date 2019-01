Video

Sound Off: One year until Boat Harbour's legislated closure

Come Jan. 31, 2019, the legislated deadline to shutter the Boat Harbour effluent treatment facility in Pictou County will be exactly one year away. In this week's Sound Off, Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman stand next to the portraits of premiers past at Province House and examine the history, broken promises and where all the major players stand right now.

2:28

