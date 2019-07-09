Sound Off: Is the Boat Harbour Act about to be amended?
After not budging on the 2020 Boat Harbour closure date for years, Premier Stephen McNeil's answers during a scrum last week suggest there's a possible scenario in which changes could be made to the Boat Harbour Act this fall.
Social Sharing
After not budging on the 2020 Boat Harbour closure date for years, Premier Stephen McNeil's answers during a scrum last week suggest there's a possible scenario in which changes could be made to the Boat Harbour Act this fall. 3:14