Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·Video

Sound Off: How much damage is the 'conquered people' file causing the N.S. Liberals?

In this Sound Off, Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman discuss the Liberal Party's actions over the controversial file and how it's affecting their reputation.
In this Sound Off, Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman discuss the Liberal Party's actions over the controversial file and how it's affecting their reputation. 2:05
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|