Skip to Main Content
Sound Off: Breaking down budget day
Nova Scotia·Video

Sound Off: Breaking down budget day

The provincial government has tabled its latest fiscal plan ⁠— and more money for healthcare, education and infrastructure have many wondering if an election is looming. But as the CBC's Michael Gorman and Jean Laroche explain, even without an election, the Liberal's majority government could be dwindling.
The provincial government has tabled its latest fiscal plan ⁠— and more money for healthcare, education and infrastructure have many wondering if an election is looming. But as the CBC's Michael Gorman and Jean Laroche explain, even without an election, the Liberal's majority government could be dwindling. 2:55
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|