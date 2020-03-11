Skip to Main Content
Sound Off: A lightning-fast sitting and what the fall will bring
Nova Scotia·Video

Sound Off: A lightning-fast sitting and what the fall will bring

The spring sitting of the provincial legislature wrapped up this week — and two byelections have left the Liberals just hanging on to a majority government. Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman explain what that will mean when the house resumes in the fall.
The spring sitting of the provincial legislature wrapped up this week — and two byelections have left the Liberals just hanging on to a majority government. Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman explain what that will mean when the house resumes in the fall. 3:03
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News