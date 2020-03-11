Sound Off: A lightning-fast sitting and what the fall will bring
The spring sitting of the provincial legislature wrapped up this week — and two byelections have left the Liberals just hanging on to a majority government. Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman explain what that will mean when the house resumes in the fall.
Social Sharing
The spring sitting of the provincial legislature wrapped up this week — and two byelections have left the Liberals just hanging on to a majority government. Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman explain what that will mean when the house resumes in the fall. 3:03