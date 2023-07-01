Souls Harbour mission expands to Lower Sackville with new drop-in centre

The Souls Harbour Rescue Mission has opened a drop-in centre in Lower Sackville, N.S., for people who need support.

The organization is expanding its operation with the new facility that can seat 72 people. It will provide free meals and other basic needs.

Lauren Goerz, donor care specialist with Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, said there is a big kitchen with lots of counter space. "So, our cook is really excited about that."

Goerz said the rising cost of living and the housing crisis has caused people living in the suburbs to rely on their services.

Lauren Goerz is the donor care specialist with Souls Harbour Rescue Mission. (Josh Hoffman/CBC)

"Maybe they can't afford to do three meals a day," she said. "They can do two meals a day and us helping them with that one extra meal takes a little bit of burden off of them."

The drop-in centre is being operated Tuesday through Friday in the gymnasium at the back of Rock Church.

In addition to daily meal service, the centre will provide clothing and hygiene products to people who need them. The first meal will be served Tuesday.

Homelessness more visible

Homelessness has become more apparent in Lower Sackville in recent years, says the local municipal councillor.

"They have been here for a number of years," says Coun. Paul Russell. "Over the past few years they started to move out of the woods and move into more of the central park."

Russell said the issue of homelessness in the community was brought to his attention when he was first elected in 2019, and it's only gotten worse.

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, a non-profit organization, says the number of people who are homeless across the Halifax Regional Municipality has more than doubled in the last two years

That number sat at 930 as of June 27, the association says.

A new facility that will help those who are struggling in the Lower Sackville area is more than welcome, Russell said.

"It's fantastic," he said. "We have a number of community groups that are stepping up to do just this type of thing and it's great to see this collaboration. I'm thrilled."

Russell said homelessness and mental health are the provincial government's responsibility, but there are opportunities for the municipality to work with the province to address these issues.

The modular units in downtown Halifax and downtown Dartmouth are a great example of that collaboration, he says.

"It is working with the province that we really see the traction and we really see the good things that are possible," Russell said.

