Homeless shelter needs 150 sack lunches after fire shuts Halifax building

A downtown Halifax shelter for people who are homeless was evacuated after a fire Wednesday night.

Michelle Porter, CEO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, said in a Facebook post that the fire was at the organization's building at 5568 Cunard St.

Porter wrote that all shelter guests are safe and were transported to Château Bedford Hotel and Suites.

"We do not know the extent of the damage but we do know that we will not be allowed into the building tomorrow. This location is not only our men's shelter but also our drop-in centre where we serve over a hundred meals daily. If there's one thing we learned during covid, it's that people still need meals even when there is an emergency," said Porter in a Facebook post.

Fire tonight at 5568 Cunard St. All of our shelter guests are safe and are being transported to a hotel. Sack lunches tomorrow. If you are able to prepare any amount of sack lunches to help, please drop them off at 5568 Cunard Street tomorrow around 11:30 - 12:00. Please pray! —@MissionMusings

She said the organization has limited details about the fire and needs 150 sack lunches for their shelter guests at Cunard Street on Thursday.

"If you are able to prepare any amount of sack lunches to help, please drop them off at 5568 Cunard Street [Thursday] around 11:30-12 p.m. Staff will be in front of the building," said the post.

A fire fund for the shelter was also set up on the Souls Harbour Rescue Mission website.

For those asking if you can donate to help with the needs arising from tonight's fire - you can give towards our immediate needs at <a href="https://t.co/cSk0IxSKCX">https://t.co/cSk0IxSKCX</a> - Fire Fund. <br><br>YOU GUYS ARE AMAZING! I am so confident that Nova Scotia will make sure we get through this. —@MissionMusings

"And we are asking for prayers tonight for our shelter guests. These men were dealing with homelessness, finally managed to find a safe place and work on moving forward in their lives, and now they are dealing with the trauma of a fire," said Porter's post.

"We are confident though that once again our community will come through and those in need will be taken care of."

