Son charged with murder in mother's death on Willow Street

Halifax police have charged a 26-year-old man with second-degree murder after his mother was found dead at a home in central Halifax on Tuesday.

At around 7:30 Tuesday morning, Halifax Regional Police were called to a home on Willow Street near Dublin Street in Halifax.

Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said Wednesday that officers found the body of 65-year-old Linda Lamontagne in the backyard of the house. He didn't have a specific time of death but said the woman had "very recently" died.

Her son, Ryan Richard Lamontagne, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Forensic investigators in white suits combed the area Tuesday morning and police taped off a large area around the scene. The body was removed around 11 a.m. Investigators were still on the scene on Wednesday.

"It's certainly not uncommon for us to spend several days on the scene of a homicide," said MacLeod.

Halifax police investigators are shown in the backyard of a home on Willow Street in Halifax where a woman's body was found on Oct. 22, 2019. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

MacLeod said the home has several apartments but couldn't say whether anyone else was home at the time.

After an autopsy, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service ruled Linda Lamontagne's death a homicide.

Ryan Richard Lamontagne was sent to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility Tuesday evening and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

