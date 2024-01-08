Some schools closed in N.S. following overnight snowfall

Dozens of schools are closed in southern and western Nova Scotia Monday due to poor road and weather conditions following an overnight dump of snow.

The Tri-County and the South Shore regional centres for education announced their schools will be closed.

The Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial said its schools in the Clare, Argyle and Bridgewater regions are closed.

Schools in Annapolis County will start two hours late, according to the Annapolis Valley regional centre.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said while the snowfall is largely over, there is blowing snow and the possibility of temporary whiteouts on highways.

