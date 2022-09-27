Vaccinations, blood appointments affected by Fiona

Some Nova Scotians who were scheduled to get a COVID-19 vaccine or other shot this week might need to rebook their appointment because of the impact power outages are having on vaccine supplies.

In a news release Tuesday, the province's Department of Health and Wellness said COVID vaccine and others must be stored at a specific temperature to remain effective.

"Widespread power outages caused by hurricane Fiona have disrupted the cold chain at some pharmacies and other sites where vaccines were stored," the department said.

The province said Public Health will need to confirm what vaccines were able to stay at the right temperature at sites that lost power. It said it will take up to seven business days for Public Health to assess the situation with pharmacies, doctors' offices and other sites.

A "small number" of appointments booked this week will be cancelled, but the province didn't specify how many. Some people may get a call from their local pharmacy or clinic. They could also get an email from CANimmunize.

Nova Scotians who received a shot since Saturday may get a call from their provider to get another dose if it is found their vaccine was stored at an improper temperature. If people aren't called, it means their dose was unaffected.

The province's supply of the monkeypox vaccine was not affected because power was maintained at its storage site in Dartmouth, the province said.

Canadian Blood Services need donors

The Canadian Blood Services said Tuesday it was experiencing a loss in filled appointments across Atlantic Canada because of impacts from Fiona.

It has donor centres and mobile donation events up and running.

In Nova Scotia, donors are able to fill open appointment spots in Halifax and at its mobile donor events in Truro, N.S., this week. Canadian Blood Services is encouraging anybody who can donate to donate.

