Some Halifax rinks to allow more spectators

More sports fans can head back to the rink this weekend in the Halifax area.

The Halifax Regional Municipality announced Thursday it is raising the spectator capacity limit from 100 to 200 for certain arenas as of Friday.

The news comes after coaches and parents spoke out about their frustrations with the low capacity limits, especially in places like the Halifax Forum that can seat 5,000 people.

After last weekend's initial announcement approved limits of 100 for some arenas, the city said additional arena operators reviewed COVID-19 measures and will go ahead with increasing spectator capacity at various facilities.

The following arenas will be increasing their spectator capacity effective Friday:

BMO Rink D to 200

Centennial Arena to 125

Eastern Shore Arena to 60

Halifax Forum Arena to 200

Saint Margaret's Centre - Fountain to 200

Zatzman Sportsplex to 200

The RBC Centre Rink C will also increase its capacity to 200 effective Nov. 15.

Other rinks staying at current capacity

Six other rinks, including the LeBrun Arena in Bedford, the Sackville Sports Stadium and Spryfield Arena, will continue to limit the number of spectators to 50.

Other rinks sit either below or above that number, like Cole Harbour Place Scotia 2 with a limit of 35 people, or Cole Harbour Place Scotia 1 with 85.

Rental groups continue to be responsible for COVID-19 screening and tracking of all spectators. No food or drink is allowed, and masks have to be worn at all times.

For a full list of arena capacities and COVID-19 regulations visit the HRM website.

