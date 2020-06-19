Some CBRM playgrounds won't be open for a week or so

Playgrounds across Nova Scotia are now allowed to open up, but preparations mean some of them in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality might not open for a week or more.

In many cases, the grass has to be cut, equipment and grounds inspected for safety and some gear has to be installed.

Christina Lamey, who speaks for CBRM, said with 45 playgrounds across the municipality, getting ready could take up to 10 days.

"They won't be all open on day one, but they're going to be working through them over the next number of days," she said.

On Thursday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced that restrictions on opening — established during the COVID-19 state of emergency — were being lifted on playgrounds across the province.

That meant parks and grounds staff in CBRM had to switch into high gear to get them ready for the public.

In addition to cutting the grass, staff have to unwind or install swings, check equipment and grounds for safety and then remove 'closed' signs on 45 playgrounds across CBRM. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Playgrounds like the one at Wentworth Park in Sydney were closed for use, but still maintained, because the nearby walking trails were open to the public.

"Some playgrounds have been maintained all along as part of a larger park area, but the one that we're looking at here on Moxham [Drive] had not been mowed for a couple of weeks," said Lamey.

Now, any that do not have a closed sign on them can be used, she said.

Part of the preparations include inspecting for needles on the ground and other unsafe objects, she said.

Follow public health protocol

"That's always a concern ... and that's why parents and staff are always inspecting and looking to see if there's any such issue on a site," Lamey said.

She said people are welcome to use the municipality's parks, trails and fields, but they should keep in mind recent public health recommendations.

"As always, with everything, they should bring hand sanitizer with them and when the kids are playing on the playground, just to use those good protocols of social distance and washing hands, as much as possible."

MORE TOP STORIES