Some Cape Breton residents 'elated' by ruling against RV Park

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has upheld an appeal by a group of rural residents in Cape Breton opposing an RV park proposed for their community.

Chris Skidmore, a Calgary developer, wants to build a park in Big Pond on the shores of the Bras d'Or Lake to accommodate up to 511 recreational vehicles and 64 tents.

People living near the site raised concerns about noise, traffic, dust and environmental impacts.

An offshore water park similar to this one is planned as part of a proposed RV park. Opponents say the photo is misleading, because the area doesn't have a beach and the harbour is shallow and muddy. (Ceilidh on the Lakes RV Campground/Facebook)

Last spring, councillors in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality narrowly approved a rezoning to allow the first phase, which consisted of more than 200 RV spaces, to proceed.

A group of residents appealed that decision to the UARB, which held public hearings over several days last July and September.

In a written decision issued Tuesday, the board said the zoning approved by council would offer "no protection whatsoever" against noise or "visual compatibility" for several properties nearby.

The decision goes on to say that given the higher elevation of the campground, residents living below would be able to see "most, if not all" of what happens on the campground.

Participants at the Utility and Review Board hearing in Sydney gather with board members to locate a property affected by a proposed RV park in Big Pond. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Big Pond's Mike Britten said he was "elated" by the decision.

"This was a lot of work by a lot of residents in Big Pond," said Britten, adding that the group spent its own money preparing the case, which involved hours of research and presentations. "It was the wrong type of development in the wrong location."

He said the planning strategy has to consider pollution on the Bras d'Or, seawater rise and changes to rural communities. He said the whole idea of offering "reasonable protection" to neighbouring properties must be taken seriously.

It's not clear what happens now with the RV park proposal or whether the CBRM or the developer will appeal the ruling.

An official with CBRM said the planning and legal departments are reviewing the 94-page decision.

Calgary developer Chris Skidmore is proposing to build a recreational vehicle park near Big Pond, next to the Bras d'Or Lake. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Chris Conohan, the developer's lawyer, released a statement saying that Skidmore was "extremely disappointed" and that the decision came as a shock.

Conohan added that the decision appears to have "significant impacts on the right of the CBRM council to make decisions and exercise their discretion."

He said they are reviewing the decision and waiting to learn the CBRM's position before deciding on next steps.