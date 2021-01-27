New app makes figuring out CBRM solid waste collection schedule easier

Residents of Cape Breton Regional Municipality will now have an easy way to find out what day their solid waste collection falls on.

A new app has been developed that allows residents to enter their address and find the specific day and time their garbage or recycling should be sitting at the end of their driveway.

The CBRM solid waste department had been working for months with an app developer who has made similar apps throughout North America.

Francis Campbell, the solid waste manager for CBRM, said one of the best parts of the app is the database that allows residents to search for what to do with specific waste materials.

"The search tool will educate residents in how to recycle or properly dispose of materials, and it'll provide the curbside drop-off locations," said Campbell.

The app sets up reminders through the calendar on a person's phone so they will be reminded the night before to put out their garbage, recycling or green bin.

It also will be able to quickly let residents know if there is a cancellation or delay on a collection day, as well as post holiday cancellations.

CBRM deputy mayor Earlene MacMullin downloaded the app and said it was 'fantastic.' (CBRM)

Earlene MacMullin, the deputy mayor of CBRM, said she downloaded the app while getting the presentation on it and already found it useful.

"This is already fantastic and it seems very simplistic. I know deep down it isn't, but in my first three minutes of using it, I encourage residents to check this out," said MacMullin.

There will also be a web-based version along with online information regarding waste collection on the CBRM website. This will be coming when the app is fully launched in a few weeks time.

Coun. Cyril MacDonald said he is glad that people who do not have access to a smartphone can still have access to the information.

"We're not removing a service. You're still able to get your calendar printed off, so I think this is great," said MacDonald.

People who may not have access to a computer or a smartphone will still have the option to call the CBRM solid waste hotline to find out the information they need.

Mayor Amanda McDougall said she is happy she has an easy way to never forget what waste is being collected each week.

The app is now available for download through smartphone app stores.

MORE TOP STORIES