A legal proceeding brought against the town of Mahone Bay, N.S., for allegedly failing to consult the public on a solar garden project has been dismissed.

"We made a suggestion to settle and it was accepted so that's where the dismissal came from," said Mahone Bay's CAO, Dylan Heide.

Heide says the proceeding was a judicial review of the development officer's decision to approve a permit for the construction of the community solar garden at the town's wastewater treatment facility site. It was dismissed on the grounds that both parties agreed that the judicial review would be too expensive.

"We just suggested to them that if we were to both agree that this could be dismissed at this point and be responsible for our own [legal] costs, then it would be preferable to both parties to stop incurring additional costs and they accepted that and agreed to the dismissal [of the judicial review]."

'We're moving forward'

Mahone Bay is still looking at expropriating some private land so it can cut a transmission line to the solar garden. The town's chief administrative officer said they sent letters to three landowners to inform them of the intention to use their land.

The town initially planned to build the solar garden in an industrial area owned by the company RPS Composite, and some landowners said they weren't consulted nor received advance notice when a new location was chosen.

Construction activities are scheduled to begin this fall with the solar garden expected to come online in 2023.

"We're moving forward with our project," said Heide.

Heidi Walsh-Sampson owns property adjacent to the solar farm and was part of the group that took the town to court. She declined to comment about the dismissal.

