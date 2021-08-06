Watch these young soccer players erupt as Canada's women win gold

As Julia Grosso's foot touched the soccer ball on the television screen, dozens of young female soccer players in a Nova Scotia restaurant gripped hands and started cheering.

Then the ball sailed into the net and the girls — all soccer players themselves and decked out in red and white — erupted.

Watch these young, female N.S. soccer players witness the Canadian women's soccer team win gold 0:42 These Nova Scotia young, female soccer players were elated to watch their heroes win gold in at the Tokyo Olympics 0:42

The cheers echoed off the walls of the Palladium Restaurant in Cole Harbour, N.S., as the Canadian women won Olympic gold following a thrilling shootout with Sweden on Friday.

The fans are members of United Dartmouth Football Club, also known as Dartmouth DFC, and one of their leaders is convinced this gold will score huge interest in the sport.

Susan Steele, the vice-president for United DFC, started following the Canadian team before it was nationally televised.

"Today we made a special point to come together because it is a lifetime moment," Steele said.

"About nine years ago, when we won the bronze medal, everything exploded and women's soccer has been growing ever since. This game is the culmination of all of that experience but it's also the next step and I'm so excited for the future."

Steele is convinced that this could be the trigger to finally create a professional women's team or league in Canada.

The possibility of that is a dream for Keira Lee. The 14–year–old has been playing soccer nearly her whole life.

"It means a lot to all the young girls playing soccer because it shows if you work hard, you can get there and you can actually get the gold," Lee said.

"A bunch of my friends who even don't play soccer right now, they're watching this game because it means a lot for girls and sports in general."

Steele says over the years, she's seen growth not just in the number of female players, but referees and coaches as well.

"We've proved how interested people are in women's soccer and it really deserves to be recognized on the national stage."

Lee says if this gold does translate into more opportunities, she wants to be a part of them. "I'm just going to keep working as hard as I can, and hopefully I'll get invited to some national camps."

MORE TOP STORIES