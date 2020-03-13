Sobeys won't take action against owners of Sydney Mines Foodland

The Sobeys grocery chain says it won't take action against one of its Cape Breton franchises.

Over the Easter weekend, it was discovered that the owners of the Foodland in Sydney Mines were taking Lysol products home and selling them directly to family and friends.

Sobeys spokesperson Natasha Compton said the owners made a poor decision, but they didn't break any laws or violate any health orders.

Cape Breton Regional Police also have confirmed they are not conducting an investigation into the matter.

Compton said Sobeys considers the actions to be a significant breach of community trust.

After the incident, the owners of the store posted on Facebook that they were only trying to help, but that they had made a mistake.

"What we will continue to reflect on is how to make this right for our community," the post said.

Compton said the company is satisfied that the franchise owners will do all they can to make amends with customers and the community.

