Sobeys pulls romaine lettuce products from shelves due to E. coli threat

Sobeys Inc. has pulled romaine lettuce from all its stores across Canada due to the threat of E. coli.

"All items containing romaine lettuce in Sobeys' national store network — over 300 products — are being removed from shelves at Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Thrifty Foods, Foodland, FreshCo and Lawton's Drug Stores as well as all Sobeys Inc. convenience store banners in all provinces," the Stellarton-based grocery chain said in an email.

The move comes as the Public Health Agency of Canada warns Canadians not to consume romaine lettuce products.

There are 18 confirmed cases of E. coli under investigation in Canada connected with romaine lettuce. Three are in Ontario and 15 in Quebec.

According the the agency, six individuals have been hospitalized after becoming sick.

The strain of E. coli, known as O157, is reported to make people sick more often than other forms of the bacteria.

Symptoms of E. coli illness include nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody diarrhea. People usually get better within five to 10 days and there is no specific treatment apart from staying hydrated.

The bacteria are naturally found in the intestines of farm animals. Contamination of vegetables and fruit can occur when they come in contact with animal feces.

Most forms of the bacteria are harmless.