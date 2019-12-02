Parking lot at new Sobeys in Timberlea largely made from recycled plastics

A Sobeys in Timberlea, N.S., says it has one of the first parking lots in Canada made almost entirely of post-consumer plastics diverted from local landfills.

The amount of recycled plastics used in the parking lot asphalt mixture equates to more than six million plastic shopping bags.

In a news release, the company said the initiative promotes plastic reduction and reuse.

Sobeys worked with a Colchester County, N.S., company called Goodwood Plastic Products to create the new asphalt pavement mixture.

Part of the parking lot at the Sobeys in Timberlea, N.S., is shown. (Submitted by Sobeys Inc.)

The green initiative is part of Sobeys plans to remove plastic bags from all its grocery stores in Canada by the end of January 2020 . The chain said removing the bags from its 255 locations will take 225 million plastic grocery bags out of circulation each year.

Earlier in the year, Goodwood Plastic Products paved a parking lot in Burnside, N.S., with asphalt that included two tonnes of material made from plastic shopping bags.

The Timberlea Sobeys will also have a picnic bench on site made by Goodwood Plastic Products that uses recycled plastics.

